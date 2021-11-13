South Africa subdues spirited Scotland to win 30-15

South Africa's Willie le Roux catches the ball during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium... South Africa's Willie le Roux catches the ball during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby watches on players warming up for the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murra... Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby watches on players warming up for the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Scotland's Ali Price, bottom left, reacts as South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, bottom right, makes a high tackle during the rugby union international match ... Scotland's Ali Price, bottom left, reacts as South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, bottom right, makes a high tackle during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg, bottom front, scores a try as during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murr... Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg, bottom front, scores a try as during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, left, is challenged by South Africa's Willie le Roux, bottom, during the rugby union international match between Scotl... Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, left, is challenged by South Africa's Willie le Roux, bottom, during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Scotland's Zander Fagerson, bottom right, is tackled by South Africa's Retshegofaditswe Nché, bottom left, during the rugby union international match ... Scotland's Zander Fagerson, bottom right, is tackled by South Africa's Retshegofaditswe Nché, bottom left, during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores a try during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium i... South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores a try during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby watches on during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium i... Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby watches on during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Scotland's Jamie Ritchie, top, is tackled by South Africa's Jesse Kriel during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa a... Scotland's Jamie Ritchie, top, is tackled by South Africa's Jesse Kriel during the rugby union international match between Scotland and South Africa at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — South Africa scored 13 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then leaned on its dominant scrum and forward pack to subdue a spirited Scotland and win their rugby test 30-15 on Saturday.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks' tries, with his second coming in that decisive spell after halftime, to help the world champion to a second win in two games on its end-of-year tour to Britain.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg also crossed for two tries at Murrayfield to first put the Scots ahead 10-8 at halftime, and then close the gap to 21-15 midway through the second half.

But Scotland, in search of a first win over South Africa since 2010, couldn't hold its own against the Springboks' pack in the last 20 minutes.

South Africa added three late penalties as the forwards turned the screw. After beating Wales and now Scotland, the Springboks face England next weekend at Twickenham for a chance at three wins from three.

