SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 9 9 0 0 0 18 40 20
Quad City 9 7 1 0 1 15 37 19
Knoxville 9 6 2 0 1 13 25 20
Fayetteville 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 14
Evansville 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 22
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12
Roanoke 6 1 2 1 2 5 16 21
Birmingham 9 1 5 3 0 5 24 42
Macon 7 0 6 0 1 1 10 29
Vermilion County 7 0 7 0 0 0 9 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 6, Vermilion County 3

Fayetteville 6, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 4, Evansville 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

