SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|18
|40
|20
|Quad City
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|15
|37
|19
|Knoxville
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|25
|20
|Fayetteville
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|14
|Evansville
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|27
|22
|Pensacola
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Roanoke
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|16
|21
|Birmingham
|9
|1
|5
|3
|0
|5
|24
|42
|Macon
|7
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|10
|29
|Vermilion County
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 6, Vermilion County 3
Fayetteville 6, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 4, Evansville 1
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled