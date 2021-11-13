All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|7-0-0
|3-2-2
|3-0-1
|Toronto
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|38
|38
|7-2-1
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|Detroit
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|48
|4-2-2
|3-4-0
|1-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|2-2-2
|4-1-1
|2-2-1
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|39
|38
|5-1-1
|1-4-1
|2-1-1
|Boston
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|5-1-0
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|Montreal
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|32
|50
|3-5-1
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
|Ottawa
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|30
|45
|2-6-0
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|42
|23
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|48
|35
|4-1-3
|4-1-1
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|2-1-1
|5-2-2
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|34
|29
|3-2-1
|4-1-1
|2-0-1
|New Jersey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|33
|5-2-1
|2-1-1
|2-1-1
|Columbus
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|35
|32
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|38
|37
|4-3-2
|1-0-2
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
|0-0-0
|5-4-2
|0-2-1
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|43
|31
|3-1-1
|5-1-1
|4-1-1
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|41
|4-1-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|36
|5-1-1
|2-2-2
|3-0-2
|Nashville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|38
|3-3-0
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|Colorado
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|37
|37
|3-2-1
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|1-2-1
|3-4-1
|0-1-1
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|4-4-1
|0-5-1
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|14
|1
|12
|1
|3
|22
|56
|1-4-0
|0-8-1
|0-3-0
|Edmonton
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|54
|38
|6-1-0
|4-2-0
|6-0-0
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|5-2-1
|3-2-2
|3-1-1
|Calgary
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|44
|32
|2-1-3
|5-2-1
|0-2-1
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|34
|5-2-0
|3-3-1
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|42
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|37
|35
|3-2-1
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|36
|43
|2-4-1
|3-3-1
|1-1-2
|Seattle
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|51
|3-3-0
|1-6-1
|0-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Chicago 2, Arizona 1
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.