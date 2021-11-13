Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SW;12;84%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;30;25;Sunny and nice;30;22;NW;21;51%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;22;9;High clouds;22;11;ENE;14;28%;0%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;15;Cloudy;17;12;SSW;15;73%;76%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Cloudy;10;5;ENE;16;95%;16%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cold;-7;-13;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-14;N;6;76%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;12;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;7;58%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;0;-3;A little p.m. snow;2;-5;WSW;24;54%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;E;15;65%;66%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;9;Cloudy;18;12;ENE;7;78%;36%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;21;19;Humid, a.m. showers;22;17;WNW;20;88%;71%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;Mainly cloudy;25;13;WNW;14;34%;1%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;SSW;8;71%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;Couple of t-storms;26;20;SSW;7;87%;86%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;NE;10;63%;59%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;18;10;A couple of showers;16;10;ENE;14;80%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with sunshine;17;1;Partly sunny, mild;17;2;N;10;39%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;12;6;Cloudy;13;5;E;12;75%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;9;2;Cloudy;9;4;ENE;9;94%;24%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;19;9;An afternoon shower;20;9;SE;8;70%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy with t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;23;17;E;18;81%;71%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;6;4;Fog early in the day;9;4;N;9;81%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Showers around;10;5;ENE;6;88%;62%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;10;7;Fog early in the day;14;7;NE;8;72%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;6;3;Cloudy;12;1;N;6;72%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;29;17;Sunlit and pleasant;27;13;SSE;11;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NE;9;36%;41%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;15;6;Sunshine;18;7;WNW;9;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;28;18;Plenty of sun;28;19;NNW;10;50%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;17;High clouds;24;16;SSE;14;60%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;ESE;5;58%;43%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;3;85%;86%;3

Chicago, United States;Brisk and chilly;5;2;A little snow;5;-2;NW;25;80%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Downpours;29;25;SW;13;76%;93%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;9;7;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;E;13;60%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;More clouds than sun;28;24;High clouds, humid;30;24;N;12;72%;12%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;9;51%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Very warm;34;23;ESE;19;62%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;W;5;49%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Warmer;19;2;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;11;30%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cooler, a.m. showers;28;20;Clouds and sun;29;20;N;8;69%;44%;3

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;7;76%;88%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;13;11;Low clouds;15;10;SSW;7;90%;69%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;16;5;Rain and drizzle;12;6;N;9;45%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;14;W;9;72%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;24;17;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;SSE;7;56%;40%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;ENE;11;59%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;27;22;NNE;13;62%;64%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;2;0;Mostly sunny;2;-4;NNW;14;91%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Periods of rain;31;24;NW;7;77%;81%;2

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;27;18;Nice with sunshine;26;20;E;9;49%;20%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;22;Downpours;28;22;E;9;72%;100%;2

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;A stray t-shower;28;22;E;9;68%;56%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;NNE;10;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;13;4;High clouds;15;7;NNE;7;77%;1%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A couple of t-storms;29;23;S;10;82%;78%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A few showers;33;27;Turning sunny;33;27;SSW;12;58%;64%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;30;16;A t-storm around;30;17;NNE;13;31%;49%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;23;2;Brilliant sunshine;18;1;NNE;8;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Hazy sunshine;33;16;NNW;10;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;21;10;Hazy sunshine;22;10;SSE;7;66%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;N;20;12%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog;5;0;Cloudy;6;0;SW;10;84%;15%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Variable cloudiness;33;25;N;11;57%;44%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;W;9;71%;87%;11

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;WSW;7;79%;75%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;N;6;68%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;15;4;A p.m. shower or two;17;5;NNW;13;41%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;9;76%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;17;Rather cloudy;19;16;S;10;77%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;NW;10;71%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;13;9;Decreasing clouds;13;7;NNE;13;84%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and warm;30;16;E;7;33%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Decreasing clouds;29;25;W;10;72%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;18;2;Partly sunny;16;4;NE;6;68%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;W;22;72%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;NNE;7;74%;81%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;8;60%;65%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with showers;14;6;Breezy with rain;13;7;W;28;65%;80%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;7;N;9;45%;19%;6

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;27;21;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNW;11;62%;13%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Fog early in the day;3;1;Cloudy;4;-2;ENE;10;72%;26%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;25;ESE;17;62%;27%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;27;17;A morning t-storm;23;13;NE;14;73%;54%;10

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;9;2;Becoming cloudy;7;2;SE;6;66%;79%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;A little p.m. snow;3;0;NW;9;72%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;Increasing clouds;34;27;N;12;48%;13%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;16;NE;18;58%;69%;12

New York, United States;Brief p.m. showers;16;4;Cooler;10;6;SSW;12;52%;56%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NE;11;38%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning flurry;-1;-4;A little snow;-1;-4;SW;20;91%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;15;9;Partly sunny;17;8;SE;10;60%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Low clouds;2;1;SSE;5;85%;7%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;7;0;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;SSE;14;71%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;30;25;A t-storm around;29;23;SE;9;68%;74%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Some sun, a t-storm;30;24;NW;12;78%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showery;28;23;Afternoon showers;30;24;NE;10;84%;99%;9

Paris, France;A couple of showers;13;8;A couple of showers;12;6;NNE;10;68%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;High clouds and warm;31;17;NNW;20;33%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Downpours;32;25;Cloudy;30;24;NE;10;74%;69%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. shower;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;16;72%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;20;Periods of sun;34;20;SE;8;54%;24%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Fog early in the day;8;3;NE;8;83%;39%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;14;3;Sunshine and nice;16;0;SW;8;70%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;19;12;E;13;74%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Sunny;21;10;N;6;76%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;E;15;62%;76%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;11;6;A little a.m. rain;6;3;SSW;32;77%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;4;2;Cloudy;5;-1;ENE;8;86%;1%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;E;13;61%;4%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;E;10;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;19;9;A little rain;18;11;NE;9;77%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;5;2;Decreasing clouds;3;-1;NW;9;72%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;11;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;11;61%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;19;72%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;N;9;87%;65%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;8;20%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;SSW;12;29%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower in places;31;23;N;12;74%;57%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;5;NNE;6;62%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;8;Periods of rain;15;10;SSW;17;95%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;13;5;Partly sunny;17;2;WNW;9;62%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;20;11;S;15;51%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;Clearing, a shower;31;26;E;5;73%;58%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then sun;13;0;Cloudy;12;1;SE;7;71%;21%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;E;21;70%;68%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Rather cloudy;8;3;Low clouds;5;2;E;7;87%;27%;0

Sydney, Australia;A refreshing breeze;19;14;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;WNW;28;38%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;17;Low clouds;21;19;E;15;71%;28%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;6;3;Cloudy;5;-2;ENE;10;85%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;13;4;Cloudy and cool;10;5;WNW;10;63%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as cool;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;4;ENE;10;65%;17%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;SE;10;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very warm;31;22;Decreasing clouds;28;17;ESE;13;25%;8%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;10;A shower and t-storm;20;10;E;5;64%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;16;11;Partly sunny;19;10;N;9;59%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;7;3;Rain/snow showers;6;2;E;21;78%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;24;18;Partly sunny;22;15;W;16;75%;27%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SSE;6;54%;16%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny intervals;4;-14;Mostly sunny;2;-16;SE;7;52%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Pouring rain;12;7;SW;12;76%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;6;3;Fog early in the day;9;3;E;6;85%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;N;8;41%;34%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Fog early in the day;4;0;Cloudy;5;-2;ENE;8;75%;17%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;8;0;Cloudy;7;2;ENE;5;86%;28%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;19;16;Windy;20;15;NW;41;80%;33%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;9;67%;41%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;NE;3;57%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-13 21:32 GMT+08:00

