Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries

CECC mentioned Palau, Belize, Indonesia and New Zealand

  200
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/13 19:32
Four countries allow visitors inoculated with Taiwan's Medigen shots to enter. 

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine are welcome in at least four countries, reports said Saturday (Nov. 13).

The four countries were Indonesia, New Zealand, and Taiwan’s diplomatic allies Palau and Belize, CNA reported. The Central American ally had not announced yet when the opening up would come into effect, while there was still uncertainty about Israel and Argentina, two countries which had been mentioned by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Friday (Nov. 12).

Travelers were still advised to consult websites from the authorities of the relevant countries to learn about their latest official regulations. Having received Medigen shots did not automatically mean that one was not subject to any quarantine when arriving in one of the countries on the list, reports said.
vaccines
Medigen
Medigen COVID-19 vaccine
New Zealand
Palau
Indonesia
Belize
CECC
quarantine

Updated : 2021-11-13 19:59 GMT+08:00

