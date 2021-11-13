Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 15:36
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, N...
A man puts the World War II Congressional Gold Medal for World War II veteran Remigio "Rey" Cabacar as he arrives at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Wo...
French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the flag draped coffins in the crypt of the French resistance memorial of the Mont Valerien during a ...
A person stands in front of the engraved name of his grandfather at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial who was a victim of the NS regime in Vienna, Aust...
The sun rises through the thick fog that covers the city of Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador take part in events near United Nations headquarters in commemoration that Mexico will ass...
Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud, of Canada, perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in T...
France's Paralympic swimmer Theo Curin swims across Titicaca Lake from Copacabana, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Curin, along with France's forme...
Confetti falls on Britney Spears supporters outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Friday, Nov....
A baby gets a light therapy session at the Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. A powerful Haitian gang le...
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, knocks down Caleb Plant to win a super middleweight title unification fight by TKO, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (...
A person dances during the annual Pride parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Supported by security guards, Ruth Dias, center right, grieves while standing in front of the casket that contains the remains of her daughter, Brazil...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, No...
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "House of Gucci" in London, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney ...
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, right, reacts as Australia's Matthew Wade, left, and Marcus Stoinis celebrate their win in the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup s...
People hold Polish flags, as smoke from flares lit by members of far-right groups rises above the crowds, during the annual Independence Day march whi...
Funeral house employees remove the coffin of a COVID-19 victim from the University Emergency Hospital morgue in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 20...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at th...

Nov. 6-12, 2021

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, glamorous arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, to World War II veteran Remigio “Rey” Cabacar receiving the World War II Congressional Gold Medal as he arrives at a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, to Ruth Dias grieving in front of the casket that contains the remains of her daughter, Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, who died in a plane crash, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

