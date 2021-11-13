AP Week in Pictures: Global

A person stands in front of the engraved name of his grandfather at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial who was a victim of the NS regime in Vienna, Aust... A person stands in front of the engraved name of his grandfather at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial who was a victim of the NS regime in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier marked the 83rd anniversary of the anti-Jewish pogrom that was labeled "Kristallnacht" — the "Night of Broken Glass" — when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)