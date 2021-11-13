Alexa
Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations during 15th round

After 1st shot of AstraZeneca, BioNTech and Moderna doses will be allowed for 2nd jab

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/13 16:31
Vaccinations at an MRT station in Kaohsiung City. 

Vaccinations at an MRT station in Kaohsiung City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca will be allowed to choose BioNTech or Moderna for their second COVID-19 shot during the 15th vaccination round by the end of the month, reports said Saturday (Nov. 13).

The latest data showed that vaccine coverage for the first shot had reached 76.06%, while 41.03% had received their second COVID jab, CNA reported. The supply of vaccine doses was also stable, with the latest batch of 1.22 million Moderna shots arriving in Taiwan late on Friday (Nov. 12).

Mixing and matching vaccine brands has not been allowed so far, with the 14th round of inoculations beginning Saturday. However, it is a distinct possibility for the next round before the end of November, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The precise dates to book a location and a time for the vaccinations have not been decided yet.

Asked about vaccine mandates, CECC officials said it was unlikely at present that unvaccinated individuals would be barred from concerts and movie showings. A ban would only apply to specific, sensitive sectors, such as hospitals, care homes, and certain entertainment venues.
