Fotu carries Saint Mary's (Calif.) over Texas Southern 67-58

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dan Fotu had 19 points off the bench to lift Saint Mary's to a 67-58 win over Texas Southern on Friday night.

Logan Johnson had 15 points for Saint Mary's (2-0). Matthias Tass added 12 points. Kyle Bowen had seven rebounds.

Alex Ducas scored five points despite leading the Gaels in scoring heading into the contest with 22.0 points per game. He shot 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (0-2). John Walker III added 15 points. PJ Henry had 13 points.

