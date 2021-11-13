Alexa
Beckton Jr. carries American over William & Mary 74-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 14:45
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 24 points as American defeated William & Mary 74-62 on Friday night.

Beckton Jr. hit 10 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Connor Nelson had 11 points for American (2-0). Johnny O'Neil added 11 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (0-2). Connor Kochera added 13 points. Quinn Blair had 11 points.

Updated : 2021-11-13 16:54 GMT+08:00

