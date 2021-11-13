Gordon leads Nicholls St. past Carver College 120-52

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State easily beat Carver College 120-52 on Friday night.

Latrell Jones had 15 points for Nicholls State (2-0). Caleb Huffman added 13 points. Tyrease Terrell had 10 points.

It was the first time this season Nicholls State scored at least 100 points.

Dyllon Scott had 19 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com