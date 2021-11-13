Briddell leads D-III Salisbury over Delaware St. 91-78

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gary Briddell had 25 points as Division-III Salisbury defeated Delaware State 91-78 on Friday night.

Rob Goyena III had 14 points for Salisbury. Sidney Lebonzo added 12 points. Jordan Oates had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dominik Fragala scored a career-high 31 points for the Hornets (1-1). Corey Perkins added 15 points and eight rebounds. Myles Carter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

