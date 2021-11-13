Roddy leads Colorado St. past UAPB 91-71

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 28 points plus 13 rebounds as Colorado State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91-71 on Friday night.

Isaiah Stevens added 23 points for the Rams. Stevens also had six rebounds and six assists.

John Tonje had seven rebounds for Colorado State (2-0).

Shawn Williams had 26 points for the Golden Lions (0-2). Kylen Milton scored a career-high 24 points. Dequan Morris had 10 points.

Trey Sampson was held to six points. The Golden Lions' leading scorer entering the contest at 29.0 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

