NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year

Quarantine breakers can expect tougher punishment during the Lunar New Year period. Quarantine breakers can expect tougher punishment during the Lunar New Year period. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many of Taiwan's citizens will return ahead of and during the Lunar New Year holiday, but those found breaking compulsory quarantine conditions could face fines of up to NT$1 million (US$36,000), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) warned Saturday (Nov. 13).

Taiwan has already announced it will allow arrivals between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 to spend the last seven days of the 14-day quarantine at home if they meet certain conditions. The measure is partly a response to concerns about a lack of space at quarantine hotels for the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 holiday, when tens of thousands of Taiwanese are expected to return home from overseas.

However, returnees should not abuse the loosening of measures, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) cautioned Saturday. The fines at each level will be increased, with a range from NT$100,000 to NT$1 million depending on the infraction, CNA reported.

For example, if someone is found outside the home during their quarantine period, they will not only face a fine but also be responsible for any medical expenses, Chen said. Quarantine breakers might also be forced to stay under supervision at a quarantine center instead of at a hotel or at home.