Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students generous scholarships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 62 international students were granted scholarships by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Friday (Nov. 12) for a program that offers the largest cash award nationwide for those pursuing a doctoral degree in Taiwan.

Recipients of the Veritas et Conscientia Scholarship (VCS) this year hail from Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Eswatini, Belize, Slovakia, Germany, Myanmar, and South Korea. The Latin name of the scholarship entails “seek truth and sharing knowledge,” according to the NCKU.

Awardees will receive a monthly allowance of NT$30,000 (US$1,079) in addition to a tuition waiver, helping relieve the financial burden for individuals taking up study in the country.

The university in Tainan has seen a growing number of foreign students, which now accounts for about 10% of the total. Every one out of four Ph.D. students at NCKU is from overseas, who after graduation will play a critical role in society, said NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞).

Some of the awardees are university teachers or have their own research teams in their home countries, Wang Hsiao-wen (王筱雯), head of the Office of International Affairs, pointed out. Their research is likely to help boost the school’s international profile, she added.

Notably, it’s not the first time for 11 of the 62 recipients to receive the grant. Among them, Sefli Sri Wahyu Effendi and Parthasarathi Pal, both from India, have had their theses published in prominent journals. Meanwhile, Nguyen Tuan Nguia from Vietnam noted he will continue his academic career in Vietnam and serve as a bridge between Taiwan and the Southeast Asian country.

Apart from the VCS, the public research university in southern Taiwan also provides the NCKU-Butterfly Program, which networks corporate resources and offers international students internship opportunities.