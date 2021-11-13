Alexa
Schofield scores 29, Dixie State tops Southern Utah 83-76

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 13:47
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 29 points as Dixie State defeated Southern Utah 83-76 in nonconference play on Friday night.

Frank Staine had 11 points for the Trailblazers (1-1). Cameron Gooden added 10 points and nine assists, while Trevon Allfrey scored 10.

John Knight III had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-1). He also five assists and eight turnovers. Dre Marin added 19 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 15:26 GMT+08:00

