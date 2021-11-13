Alexa
Anderson, Idaho fend off feisty DIII George Fox 95-85

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 13:07
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevante Anderson scored 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting with seven rebounds seven assists and Idaho beat Division III-level George Fox 95-85 on Friday night.

The Vandals led 49-48 at intermission before pulling away down the stretch.

Nolan Bertain scored 18 for with eight rebounds for Idaho (1-1), Mikey Dixon made all five of his shot attempts to score 16, Philip Pepple Jr, scored 13 with seven rebounds and Jemeil King and Yusef Salih scored 11 apiece.

James Moore and Momo Stokes each scored 14 for George Fox which had 12 players enter the scoring column.

Updated : 2021-11-13 15:25 GMT+08:00

