Buchanan scores 17 to lead Manhattan over Fordham 66-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 13:00
NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Buchanan registered 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals as Manhattan defeated Fordham 66-60 in the Battle of the Bronx on Friday night.

Warren Williams had 14 points for Manhattan (2-0). Samir Stewart added 13 points. Jose Perez had 10 points and seven assists.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 18 points for the Rams (1-1). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Chuba Ohams added 17 points and 18 rebounds. He also had eight turnovers. Darius Quisenberry had 12 points.

The Jaspers, who had 14 steals, forced 26 turnovers, leading to 22 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 15:24 GMT+08:00

