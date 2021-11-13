Alexa
Johnson lifts Chicago State past SIU-Edwardsville 67-56

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 13:03
CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 17 points as Chicago State topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 67-56 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Betson had 16 points for Chicago State (2-0). Coreyoun Rushin grabbed eight rebounds and Andrew Lewis had six.

Ray'Sean Taylor had 24 points and five steals for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-2). Shaun Doss Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 15:23 GMT+08:00

