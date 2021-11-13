Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed four new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Nov. 13), but no local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The four imported cases were two men and two women between the ages of 10 and 59. The four had arrived from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.

An Indonesian woman in her 20s and a Japanese man in his 30s were asymptomatic, while a Filipina reportedly had a runny nose. A British man in his 50s reported fatigue and a runny nose, the CECC said. The Filipina teen was the only one of the four who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Taiwan’s latest total of 16,479 coronavirus cases included 14,590 domestic cases and 1,835 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 848. Of the fatalities, 836 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 321.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier cases, including a woman from Indonesia who was first named as a COVID case on Friday (Nov. 5), were removed from the list of confirmed cases.