Young lifts Charlotte over South Carolina Upstate 76-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points as Charlotte got past South Carolina Upstate 76-64 on Friday night.

Young shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Robert Braswell IV had 17 points for Charlotte (2-0). Austin Butler added 16 points.

Bryson Mozone had 21 points for the Spartans (0-2). Jordan Gainey added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 10 points.

