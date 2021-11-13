Alexa
Walker scores 23 to lift UAB past Morehead St. 85-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 12:32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 23 points as UAB defeated Morehead State 85-71 on Friday night.

Quan Jackson had 15 points for UAB (2-0). Tavin Lovan added 10 points.

Johni Broome had 20 points for the Eagles (0-2). Skyelar Potter added 15 points. Tray Hollowell had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

