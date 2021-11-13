Walker scores 23 to lift UAB past Morehead St. 85-71

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 23 points as UAB defeated Morehead State 85-71 on Friday night.

Quan Jackson had 15 points for UAB (2-0). Tavin Lovan added 10 points.

Johni Broome had 20 points for the Eagles (0-2). Skyelar Potter added 15 points. Tray Hollowell had 13 points.

