Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ohio Wesleyan 101-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 12:50
Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ohio Wesleyan 101-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 20 points, making four of seven 3-pointers, as Bowling Green easily beat Ohio Wesleyan 101-60 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for Bowling Green (1-1). Myron Gordon added 13 points. Gabe O’Neal had 12 points and six Falcons in all reached double figures.

It was the first time since November, 2020 that Bowling Green scored at least 100 points.

Henry Hinkle scored 10 points for the Battling Bishops of Division III. Jack Clement and Tony Carter had 8 points each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma