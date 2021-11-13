Alexa
Wilkins lifts Longwood past Virginia-Lynchburg 80-46

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 12:10
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Longwood to an 80-46 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Friday night.

Nate Lliteras had 12 points for Longwood (1-1). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 rebounds. DA Houston had seven assists.

Dominique Williams had 24 points for the Dragons. Alexander Faulkner added 12 points. Xavier Jones had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:53 GMT+08:00

