Vaughn scores 23 to lead Rider over CSU 81-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:53
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn had 23 points as Rider defeated Coppin State 81-69 on Friday night.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Rider (1-1). Allen Powell added 16 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had nine rebounds.

Tyree Corbett had 16 points for the Eagles (0-3). Nendah Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Sita Conteh had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:52 GMT+08:00

