Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scott leads E. Michigan past Illinois St. 103-98 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:49
Scott leads E. Michigan past Illinois St. 103-98 in 2OT

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Monty Scott scored 28 points as Eastern Michigan edged past Illinois State 103-98 in double overtime on Friday night.

Bryce McBride added 23 points for the Eagles. McBride also had eight rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points and six rebounds for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Colin Golson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 32 points for the Redbirds (1-1). Sy Chatman scored a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds and four blocks. Josiah Strong had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma