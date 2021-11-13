Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nance sparks Northwestern to 95-60 victory over High Point

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:50
Nance sparks Northwestern to 95-60 victory over High Point

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and sparked a big run to open the second half as Northwestern turned back High Point 95-60 Friday night.

Nance, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Larry Nance, scored 14 points in a 19-7 run to open the second half and the Wildcats turned a one-point halftime lead into a 53-40 advantage and never looked back. Nance hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor. He was 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line, hitting both in the pivital run. Nance added four assists.

Ryan Young sank all eight of his shots from the floor and hit 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, scoring 20 for Northwestern (2-0). Boo Buie added 19 points and seven assists, while Ryan Greer scored 15 on 6-of-6 shooting — sinking all three of his 3s. The Wildcats shot 61.4% from the floor (35 of 57) and 40% from distance (8 of 20).

John-Michael Wright paced the Panthers (1-1), who trailed 34-33 at halftime, with 23 points and nine assists. Jaden House had 11 points, while Zach Austin scored 10. High Point made just 21 of 59 shots (35.6%), including 7 of 27 from distance (25.9%).

With the victory, the Wildcats are now 191-93 when facing an opponent for the first time.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma