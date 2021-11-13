Alexa
Palermo leads UALR over Champion Christian College 115-51

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 12:18
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Palermo had a career-high 30 points as Arkansas-Little Rock routed Champion Christian College 115-51 on Friday night.

Palermo shot 12 for 14 from the floor.

Jovan Stulic had 16 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (2-0). Marko Lukic added 13 points. Admir Besovic had 11 points. CJ White had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 11 points.

It was the first time this season Arkansas-Little Rock scored at least 100 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 20 points for the ACCA-level Tigers. Ezekiel Capaci added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:51 GMT+08:00

