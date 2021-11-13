Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana Tech holds off Jackson State 70-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 12:08
Louisiana Tech holds off Jackson State 70-68

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 16 points — two on a layup with 24 seconds left — and Cobe Willaims sank 1 of 2 free throws with 5 remaining as Louisiana Tech held off Jackson State 70-68 in nonconference play on Friday night.

Jayveous McKinnis made a layup with 6 seconds left to pull Jackson State within a point, but following Williams' free throw, Kenneth Lofton Jr. came up with a steal to seal the win

Lofton had 13 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana Tech (1-1). Amorie Archibald added 11 points.

McKinnis finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (0-2). Ken Evans Jr. added 19 points, while Chance Moore scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma