Middle Tennessee routs Bethune-Cookman 71-51, forces 20 TOs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson registered 11 points as Middle Tennessee rolled past Bethune-Cookman 71-51 on Friday night.

DeAndre Dishman and Isaiah Turner each had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (2-0).

The Blue Raiders forced the Wildcats into 20 turnovers, scoring 25 points off of the change in possession to pull away. Middle Tennessee has forced 48 turnovers to open the season, the most turnovers forced by a MT team in their first two games in over 20 years.

Joe French had 18 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Damani McEntire added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com