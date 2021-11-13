Alexa
Hill's free throws lift Presbyterian past VMI in OT, 73-72

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:48
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill converted two free throws with six seconds left in overtime to lift Presbyterian past VMI, 73-72 on Friday night.

Rayshon Harrison hit back-to-back jumpers to pull the Blue Hose even at 63-63 and force overtime, then scored six straight points for Presbyterian to give them a 71-70 advantage with 1:19 left.

The win was the third straight in the all-time series for Presbyterian.

Harrison had a career-high 32 points and Hill had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Presbyterian (1-1). Kobe Stewart added eight rebounds.

Jake Stephens had 23 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Keydets (1-1). Kamdyn Curfman added 18 points. Sean Conway had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

