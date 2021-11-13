Booker, Paul, Crowder help Suns dominate Grizzlies, 119-94

Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass as Phoenix Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) guards him in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fr... Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass as Phoenix Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) guards him in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Phoenix' Devin Booker (1) guards Memphis' Desmond Bane (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP P... Phoenix' Devin Booker (1) guards Memphis' Desmond Bane (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Phoenix' Chris Paul (3) defends Memphis' Ja Morant (12), in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Phot... Phoenix' Chris Paul (3) defends Memphis' Ja Morant (12), in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder (99) blocks Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphi... Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder (99) blocks Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker and Jae Crowder scored 17 points each, Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-94 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Mikal Bridges had 13 points as the defending Western Conference champion Suns controlled the game throughout, never trailing. Phoenix held a double-digit lead from the late stages of the first quarter through the end of the game.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points. The Grizzlies shot 38%, making only 7 of 33 3-point attempts.

Phoenix's defense contributed to a poor shooting first half for Memphis. The Grizzlies managed only 37% shooting in the half, and Memphis was 3 of 12 from outside the arc. Nine turnovers only made matters worse for the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was shooting better than 50% for most of the half as Paul scored 13 points and missed only one of his seven shots to help the Suns to a 19-point halftime lead. The lead reached 38 in the third.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Deandre Ayton remained out, missing his fourth game with a right lower leg contusion. JaVale McGee started in Ayton’s place, as he has since Ayton has been out of action. … Landry Shamet returned after missing a game with a right foot contusion. …Crowder had a season-high five 3-pointers. … Booker drew a technical foul in the third quarter.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, who saw his first action of the season Wednesday in a loss to Charlotte, was out recovering from the left hand fracture that caused him to missed the first 10 games. … G Desmond Bane connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, ending a string of 17 straight misses from outside the arc.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Houston on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: At New Orleans on Saturday night.

