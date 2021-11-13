Alexa
Crowell, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:43
Bo Ryan, a former Wisconsin basketball coach, and his wife Kelly Ryan hug during a ceremony to celebrate the coach's 15 seasons as the head coach in a...

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Steven Crowell scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34 on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan.

Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk.

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, who have won their first two games by an average of 30.5 points.

The Badgers used an 11-0 run — seven from Crowell — for a 23-10 lead with 7:48 before halftime and went to intermission ahead 39-15. The Badgers used their size advantage for a 50-31 edge in rebounds.

UW held the Fighting Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half,

Each team saw 10 players score.

Tim Kircimin and Tutu Majok each scored five points for the Phoenix which shot 12 for 51 (23.5%).

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:50 GMT+08:00

