Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dort's late layup gives Thunder comeback win over Kings

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:46
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga...

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left tp give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield, the former University of Oklahoma star, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for the Kings.

The Thunder overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half to win their fourth straight game.

Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 22 points and Darius Bazley added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Richaun Holmes added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Kings. They have lost four straight.

Sacramento led 62-48 at halftime as Holmes had 10 points and 11 rebounds on 5-for-5 shooting. The Kings held the Thunder to 35.8% shooting before the break.

Chimezie Metu's 3-pointer rattled in to put the Kings up 77-63 about five minutes into the third quarter. The Thunder trailed by 18 with 5:20 left in the period before cutting their deficit to nine heading into the fourth.

Oklahoma City tied it at 90 on a layup by Bazley, and a 3-pointer by rookie Tre Mann gave the Thunder their first lead of the night at 93-92.

TIP-INS

Kings: Holmes had eight rebounds in seven minutes in the first quarter. ... Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the first quarter to give Sacramento a 23-16 lead.

Thunder: Missed their first six shots. Every player in the starting lineup missed at least once before Oklahoma City finally scored with 8:38 left in the first quarter. ... The Thunder wore white and gray uniforms and had an alternate court with gray sidelines and baselines.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Detroit on Monday.

Thunder: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma