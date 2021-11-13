Alexa
Moore's late run helps Oakland knock off Oklahoma St. 56-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:43
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 16 points — including the go-ahead free throws in the closing seconds — and six assists, Jamal Cain scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oakland beat Oklahoma State 56-55 on Friday night.

Moore got defender Avery Anderson III into the air and drew a foul as he launched a 3-point shot late in the shot clock and made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line with 8.3 second left to give Oakland a 56-55 lead.

Oklahoma State's Bryce Thompson missed a potential winning 3 from the left wing as time expired.

Anderson made a jumper in the lane to give the Cowboys a 53-49 lead with 5:13 to play and the teams did not score again until Moore hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Anderson missed a 3 on the other end and Moore drew contact in the lane before hitting two free throws to give the Golden Grizzlies a one-point lead. Thompson's floater with 33 seconds remaining put Oklahoma State back in front before Moore gave Oakland (1-1) the lead for good.

Isaac Likekele had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. Thompson also finished with 12 points and Rondel Walker scored 11.

Moore, who just 4 of 13 from the field, scored 11 points in the second half, going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma State (1-1) made just 3 of 17 from behind the arc and hit just 6 of 12 foul shots.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:49 GMT+08:00

