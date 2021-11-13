Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Days, Eason each score 17, lead LSU over Texas State 84-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 11:56
Days, Eason each score 17, lead LSU over Texas State 84-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days and Tari Eason each scored 17 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat Texas State 84-59 on Friday night.

Texas State (1-1) built a 37-32 halftime lead and led 41-40 with about 15 minutes to play. Brandon Murray's 3-point play sparked a 20-6 run and LSU (2-0) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Murray finished with 14 points. Days and Eason were each 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Eason grabbed 10 rebounds and Days had seven. Days and Murray each made three of the Tigers' 10 3-pointers.

Alex Fudge also had 14 points for the Tigers.

Isiah Small had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry added 12 points and Mason Harrell had 11.

LSU's 25-point margin of victory follows its 62-point margin in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers remain home for their next three games before traveling to Niceville, Florida to face Penn State in the Emerald Classic on Nov. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 13:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma