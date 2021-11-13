Parrish scores 15 to lift FIU over Trinity (FL) 111-48

MIAMI (AP) — Daniel Parrish scored 15 points shooting 6 for 7 off the bench and Florida International beat Division III Trinity (FL).

Tevin Brewer had 12 points for Florida International (1-1). Clevon Brown added 11 points. Aquan Smart had 11 points.

Jordan Stewart had 19 points for the Tigers.

