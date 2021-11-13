Alexa
Indiana breezes to 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 10:33
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and blocked seven shots and Race Thompson finished with a double-double as Indiana rolled to a 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois in nonconference play on Friday night.

Mike Woodson, a standout guard for Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80, is now 2-0 in his first season as the Hoosiers' coach. Woodson, an Indiana native, is the first Hoosier graduate to lead the program at the start of a season since Lou Watson in 1965.

Jackson-Davis, a first-team Preseason All-American and the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten Conference, hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Thompson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson pitched in with 13 points, three assists and two steals.

Keshawn Williams topped the Huskies with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor. He hit 9 of 11 free throws and had a team-high five rebounds.

NIU coach Rashon Bruno is 1-1 in his first season with the Huskies. Bruno spent the previous six seasons as an associate head coach at Arizona State.

The teams played for the first time since 1972 — a game the Huskies won 85-71. Indiana leads the all-time series 4-1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 12:20 GMT+08:00

