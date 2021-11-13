Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Langford posts career high in B.C. win over Holy Cross

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 10:33
Langford posts career high in B.C. win over Holy Cross

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Sophomore Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the first half and Boston College beat Holy Cross 85-55 on Friday night.

Boston College never trailed in building a 7-0 lead, extending it to 19-6 on a Langford dunk, and 49-27 at halftime. Langford finished 6-for-9 shooting.

T.J. Bickerstaff scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting for the Eagles (2-0), Jaeden Zackery 13, Makai Ashton-Langford 12, and Quinten Post 10.

Kyrell Luc scored 18 points for Holy Cross (1-1), Malcom Townsell scored 15 shooting 6 for 7 from the bench and Michael Rabinovich 11.

With the win, the Eagles reduced their deficit to 58-55 in the 113-game series that started in 1906. BC won 70-60 on Dec. 29, 2012; the last time the two teams met.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-13 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma