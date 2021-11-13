Alexa
Bean scores 30 to lift Utah St. past Richmond 85-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 10:42
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Bean had a career-high 30 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah State topped Richmond 85-74 on Friday night.

Brandon Horvath had 18 points for Utah State (1-1). Trevin Dorius added 11 points. Rylan Jones had 10 points.

Grant Golden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (1-1). Jacob Gilyard added 16 points and six assists. Tyler Burton had 13 points and seven rebounds.

