Mike Salinas leads Top Fuel qualifying in NHRA season finale

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 09:58
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Salinas raced to the provisional No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel on Friday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway.

Salinas had a 3.694-second run at 328.78 mph. Points leader Steve Torrence was with a 3.698 at 317.05 as he seeks his fourth straight season championship.

“We’re having a good time and we want to finish this season strong,” Salinas said. “That’s our plan and it helps when you have a team like this and you know the car is going to run well. They’re making this fun.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson led in Pro Stock and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight had s 3.894 at 330.55 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Going for his fifth world title, points leader Anderson ran a 6.566 at 210.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Points leader Smith had a 6.779 at 201.19 on his EBR as he seeks his second straight season title.

Updated : 2021-11-13 12:17 GMT+08:00

