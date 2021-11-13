No. 22 Arizona tops No. 6 Louisville in OT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 21 points, Bendu Yeaney scored Arizona’s last five points of overtime, and the 22nd-ranked Wildcats outlasted No. 6 Louisville 61-59 on Friday at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

Yeaney, who finished with 12 points, put Arizona ahead midway through overtime with her only 3-pointer of the game. After Louisville tied it with a free throw, Yeaney sank a jumper with 1:45 left and neither team scored again.

Reese, an All-Pac-12 player the past two seasons, scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats had to withstand a feverish rally by Louisville.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 19 points, and her two free throws with 13 seconds to play tied it at 54-54. Yeaney’s attempt at a game-winning jumper was short and a last-second tip-in rimmed out for the Wildcats.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, SOUTH DAKOTA 41

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points — including four 3-pointers — and South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2).

Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

NO. 4 MARYLAND 88, VILLANOVA 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored a career-high 23 points and Mimi Collins added 17 and had eight rebounds as Maryland rolled over Villanova.

It was the second straight decisive win for the Terrapins (2-0), who beat Longwood by 30 in their opener on Tuesday. Six Maryland players scored in double figures, Reese and Collins included.

But the Terrapins again were without Diamond Miller (right knee soreness), the first team All-Big Ten guard.

The Wildcats (0-2), who lost by 17 to Princeton in their first game Wednesday, were led by Brianna Herlihy with 16 and Lior Garzon with 15.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 90, WOFFORD 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 15 points and North Carolina State got its first win of the season by drubbing Wofford.

Elissa Cunane added 13 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who were coming off a loss Tuesday night to top-ranked South Carolina.

Annabelle Schultz and Jackie Carman scored 16 points apiece for the Terriers (0-2), who kept it close in the first two quarters before N.C. State took control.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 49, CENTRAL FLORIDA 41

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 14 points and 11 rebounds — her first double-double in nearly two years — and Tennessee beat UCF.

UCF was within 5 points with about 46 seconds left in the game, but Alisha Lewis missed a deep 3-point shot with nearly 20 seconds on the shot clock and the Knights did not score again.

Diamond Battles finished with a career-high 21 points for UCF (1-1).

The other leading scorer for Tennessee (2-0) was Tess Darby with 8 points.