Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Horston, Burrell-less Lady Vols smother UCF 49-41

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 10:00
Horston, Burrell-less Lady Vols smother UCF 49-41

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 14 points and 11 rebounds — her first double-double in nearly two years — and No. 15 Tennessee beat UCF 49-41 on Friday night.

Horston, who started in an exhibition win over Georgia College on Nov. 3 but did not play (ankle) in Tennessee's season opener, blocked a shot by Tay Sanders and then was assessed a technical foul apparently for something she said. Diamond Battles made the ensuing free throws with 46.9 seconds to play to pull UCF to 46-41 but Alisha Lewis missed a deep 3-point shot with nearly 20 seconds on the shot clock and the Knights did not score again.

Battles sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws in an 8-0 run over the final 71 seconds of the third quarter to trim UCF's deficit to 34-30. The Knights, however, then went scoreless for more than six minutes going 0 for 5 from the field and committing four turnovers — including three on consecutive possession — in that span as Tennessee stretched its lead back into double figures.

Rae Burrell, the Lady Vols’ leading returning scorer (16.8 points per game), did not play. Burrell left Tennessee's 59-49 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night with 1:24 left in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury.

UCF (1-1) — which led Division I last season in scoring defense (50.5 per game), allowing its opponents to shoot just 34% from the field (No. 7 nationally) — stifled Duquesne in a 68-39 season-opener win. The Knights limited Tennessee to its fewest points since a 69-48 loss to then-No. 1 South Carolina on February 2, 2020.

Battles finished with a career-high 21 points.

UCF scored just five points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field in the second quarter and the Lady Vols scored 13 of the final 15 first-half points to take the lead for good at 26-14.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-13 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma