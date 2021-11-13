Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gobert, Ingles, Mitchell, Turner fined for altercation

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 09:04
Gobert, Ingles, Mitchell, Turner fined for altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner were fined Friday by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday night.

Gobert was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation with 4:01 left in the Pacers' 111-100 victory in Salt Lake City. Turner was fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation by shoving Gobert.

Ingles was fined $30,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, and Mitchell was docked $20,000 for escalating an altercation by verbally taunting an opponent.

Turner shoved Gobert, planting his shoulder in his back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the basket across from the Pacers bench.

Also Friday, the NBA fined Toronto guard Fred VanVleet $15,000 for making an obscene gesture late in the Raptors’ 115-109 victory in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Updated : 2021-11-13 10:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma