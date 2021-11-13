Snow falls on Taiwan’s Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan, Taiwan’s tallest peak, saw 2 centimeters of snow on Saturday (Nov. 13) morning as seasonal northeasterly winds brought wet, cold weather to the country.

Snow started to fall on the northern peak of Yushan at 5 a.m. as winds brought increased moisture and lower temperatures to Taiwan. Around 2 cm of snow was recorded at 6 a.m., but rain started to fall at 7:20 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Mountaineers are advised to keep warm and safe due to ice on roads in mountainous areas, as the mercury is likely to dip between - 2 and 10 degrees Celsius. A strong wind advisory has also been issued, per CWB.

A temperature of 1 C was recorded at Paiyun Lodge (排雲山莊), an accommodation site located at an elevation of 3,402 meters on the trail to the peak of Yushan. Crowd controls will be implemented at Yushan National Park should the weather conditions be deemed not suitable for hiking, said CWB.



(Central Weather Bureau photos)