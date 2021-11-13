Reese, Yeaney help No. 22 Arizona hold off No. 6 Louisville

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 21 points, Bendu Yeaney scored Arizona's last five points of overtime, and the 22nd-ranked Wildcats outlasted No. 6 Louisville 61-59 on Friday at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

Yeaney, who finished with 12 points, put Arizona ahead midway through overtime with her only 3-pointer of the game. After Louisville tied it with a free throw, Yeaney sank a jumper with 1:45 left and neither team scored again.

Reese, an All-Pac-12 player the past two seasons, scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats had to withstand a feverish rally by Louisville.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 19 points, and her two free throws with 13 seconds to play tied it at 54-54. Yeaney's attempt at a game-winning jumper was short and a last-second tip-in rimmed out for the Wildcats.

The fourth quarter featured six lead changes and nine ties.

Both teams struggled from the floor before heating up in the final period. Louisville finished the game shooting 28.6% from the field while Arizona shot 36.7%.

Arizona led by as many as seven in the second quarter and held a 25-22 advantage at halftime.

Van Lith scored under the basket early in the fourth quarter to give Louisville its first lead since the end of the first quarter. She scored eight points in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona coach Adia Barnes said this season's Wildcats are better defensively than the 2020-21 squad that lost the national title game 54-53 to Stanford. The Wildcats forced 17 Louisville turnovers.

Louisville dropped its season opener for the first time since it lost 75-71 to California on Nov. 15, 2015.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Arizona: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday.

