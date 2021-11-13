Alexa
Japanese lawmakers call for Taiwan’s entry to CPTPP with ‘Kobe Declaration’

Summit sees largest number of Japanese attendees despite Beijing pressure

  190
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/13 11:00
The 7th Summit on Taiwan-Japan Exchanges takes place in Kobe, Nov. 12. 

The 7th Summit on Taiwan-Japan Exchanges takes place in Kobe, Nov. 12.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 7th Summit on Taiwan-Japan Exchanges on Friday (Nov. 12) saw an unprecedented number of attending Japanese politicians, who expressed their support for Taiwan to join international organizations, including the CPTPP.

A total of 510 Japanese lawmakers from 70 prefectures participated in the annual event. It took place in Kobe in the absence of their Taiwanese counterparts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported CNA.

The Chinese consulate in Osaka has sought and failed to block the summit. In defiance of Beijing’s pressure, event organizers rallied support online, resulting in the largest ever attendance, according to Kobe City Councilor Uehata Norihiro.

A “Kobe Declaration” was passed at the event calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations, including the Japan-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an Asia-Pacific trade bloc. Taiwan has applied to join the CPTPP, which Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has suggested accounts for 24% of Taiwan’s international trade.

Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), Taiwan’s representative to Japan, expressed his gratitude to Japanese politicians who have thrown their weight behind Taiwan. At least 37 councils from the country’s 47 prefectures have passed resolutions pressing for Taiwan’s representation at the World Health Organization as an observer, he reckoned.
