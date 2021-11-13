Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

By CHARLESTON, Associated Press
2021/11/13 08:06
Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday.

Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Jones had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-3). Jemel Davis added 11 points as did Antonio TJ Madlock.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-13 10:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma