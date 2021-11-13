Alexa
Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 08:08
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 12 points — including a driving layup with a minute to play — to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels edged past Hartford 68-67 in the opening game of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase on Friday.

The win sends Campbell into a Saturday showdown with ninth-ranked Duke, their first meeting in 30 years.

Jordan Whitfield and Austin McCullough added 11 points apiece for the Fighting Camels (2-0). Messiah Thompson and Jesus Carralero chipped in 10 points each. Thompson also had six rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 18 points for the Hawks (0-2). Austin Williams added 13 points and seven assists. David Shriver had 10 points. Hartford had possession for the final 14.1 seconds but was unable to get a shot off.

