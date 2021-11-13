Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 202... New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta.

Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week's game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to the locker room.

Kamara leads the Saints with 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing and also leads the club in catches with 32 for 310 yards and four TDs receiving.

He has been the club's premier offensive player for most of the past two seasons.

Now Mark Ingram, entering his third game in his second stint for New Orleans since being traded from Houston, is in line to get the bulk of the work at running back for New Orleans against the Titans.

“I am ready for a whole load at all times, that is what I prepare for," Ingram said. “That is what I’m built for. I’m always excited about the opportunity to be able to go out there and prove myself. ... I always preparing myself mentally, physically, emotionally to be able to shoulder a big load and that’s what I do.”

If Ingram rushes for 20 yards, he'll break Deuce McAllister's franchise career rushing record of 6, 096 yards.

“So many great running backs have come through the New Orleans Saints program and especially Deuce,” Ingram said. “I looked up to him growing up watching him run the rock. So just to be able to be mentioned with those type of players, that’s a something I’m proud of, something I worked very hard for.”

In nine games this season, the first seven with the Texans, Ingram has 364 yards and a touchdown rushing, along with 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Gardner-Johnson has one interception and four passes defensed this season. He's also made 26 total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for losses.

Armstead played every offensive snap in the Saints' past three games before missing practice this week. Before that, he'd missed two games with an elbow injury.

