Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defender Dani Alves to rejoin Barcelona at age 38

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 04:34
Defender Dani Alves to rejoin Barcelona at age 38

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran full back Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona at age 38, the Spanish club said Friday.

Barcelona said it reached an agreement in principle with Alves to finish out the rest of the season with the team. The Brazilian will arrive as a free agent since he left São Paulo in September.

Playing as an attack-minded right back, Alves formed part of Barcelona’s greatest era from 2008 to 2016. He helped it win 23 titles, including three Champions League trophies and six Spanish leagues. He scored 23 goals in 391 games for Barcelona before he left to play for Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and then São Paulo.

He will now play for former teammate Xavi Hernández, who also returned to the club last week as its coach.

Alves will join American Sergiño Dest, Óscar Mingueza and Sergi Roberto as players who can fill the right back position for Barcelona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-13 06:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year